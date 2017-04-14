Citrix released Citrix App Layering last week. The Citrix solution layers applications, and optionally the OS, to Citrix desktops and XenApp servers. We’d encourage every Citrix customer that has access to the solution to try it, after all most features are included in the Citrix stack while some advanced features are reserved for Citrix Platinum customers. Ever since the recent introduction of Citrix AppDisk, Citrix customers seemed to have longed for something more capable so it’s good news to customers now that they have another method of layering in their stack to try in the form of Citrix App Layering. When layering works correctly the image management and application delivery benefits of layering can be tremendous.

We recently stood Citrix App Layering up in our labs and found that not a lot has changed since it was sold under the Unidesk name. Citrix App Layering offers two methods for layering applications, one that delivers applications with the OS (formerly known as Unidesk Core), another which sometimes offers the ability to deliver the application as a VHD layer to an existing image – known as an “Elastic Layer.” Per the management console, not every application is ideal to be delivered as an Elastic layer and you may be warned that applications may not work as an Elastic layer – this was our experience with NotePad++ with Citrix App Layering. You must first go through a rather lengthy packaging process that is the same for both delivery types, only then will you be told whether or not the application is apt to work as an elastic layer.

Read the entire article here, Citrix App Layering (Unidesk) – When it Works & When it May Not Work for You. | Liquidware Labs Blog

via the fine folks at Liquidware Labs