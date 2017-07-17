Citrix App Layering – Lessons Learned
Ever since Citrix’ bold announcement that we had acquired Unidesk and the product’s subsequent re-release as Citrix App Layering in April, my colleagues at Citrix Consulting Services and I have been inundated with questions from customers about how Citrix App Layering can streamline their application and image management workflows. We have been equally excited about the opportunities and options it unlocks for our customers. As such, I wanted to share a few of the lessons learned in the first few months of Citrix App Layering’s maiden voyage.
Think of the Possibilities… There are lots of ways that you can use Citrix App Layering to benefit your workspace delivery strategy, outside of “reducing the number of base images you have to maintain for your non-persistent environment.” Two quick examples:
- Bursting to the cloud, cloud-based DR, and full-on cloud migrations are key business priorities everywhere. The Platform Layer makes it easy to take your on-prem PVS or MCS images to the Cloud without having to separately build and manage them.
- Have a few pesky XenApp silos, each hosting a separate “one-off” app, that are thick-built because you have too few servers in each to justify the extra images you’d have to manage? As long as the applications can be delivered as Elastic Layers, you can deploy the baseline server image with PVS or MCS as a Layered Image and map the right App Layers to the right machine accounts (you can deploy Elastic Layers to users and/or machines) to silo the apps (if you even need to!).
