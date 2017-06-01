Citrix App Layering Cross-Platform Support Explained

One of the goals in designing the Citrix App Layering architecture was to create a system that would allow customers to manage their Windows Operating Systems and applications a single time, regardless of the hypervisor environment or cloud they wish to use their layer packages. We understood that any mixed hypervisor environment or any hybrid cloud configuration would force most organizations to maintain two different sets of images and applications in two different management platforms.

To alleviate this management pain in our ever-increasingly hybrid world, we allow for our layer deployment models (there are two of them) to span any platform.

The Enterprise Layer Manager (this is the virtual appliance that manages the layers) deploys layers in two ways:

Elastic Layers – These are dynamic layers that attach applications at login. These are often used for line of business (LOB) apps or individual user apps.

Layered Images – These layers contain the OS and any apps you have assigned to that image.

In each of these models, the design assumes that the layers can be used in any environment. Let’s look at the components of each model to understand why they support multiple platforms.

