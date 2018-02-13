Citrix App Layering: A Masterpiece of the New Digital Workspace

When you think about optimizing your Digital Workspace, you’re probably thinking about several things. One of the most time-consuming parts of managing and maintaining a Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop environment, whether it’s a Provisioning Services or Machine Creation Services, on-premises, hybrid and/or full cloud deployment – is the application maintenance of the golden image.

At Citrix Synergy last year, Ron Oglesby showed a nice example how all the processes come together in the new Digital Workspace. Taking advantage of innovative solutions will optimize the maintenance process and save you a lot of time. In fact, you’ll have more time left to do something more fun around innovation of the end-user experience!

Combining the strength of the App Layering product with the optimizations through Citrix Workspace Environment Management and the Citrix Optimizer tools put the new Digital Workspace on steroids.

Using Citrix App Layering technology combined with the cloud simplifies the process around the Virtual Desktop. Therefore, you’ll keep the image clean and make it possible to instantly add virtual applications without rebooting the machines. In the Netherlands, we call that a WIN!

Via Christiaan Brinkhoff at christiaanbrinkhoff.com