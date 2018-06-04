Citrix App Layering 4.11 is Now Generally Available!

Citrix App Layering 4.11 has shipped and is now available

Citrix Synergy 2018 was a HUGE success for Citrix App Layering!

With jam-packed hands-on labs, sessions covering technical deep dives, best practices, fireside chats, and more, it was great to be able to offer our customers so much focus on App Layering at Synergy this year.

The Best Practices session was the third most highly attended session for all of Synergy. Q&A filled the hallways afterwards.

The App Layering booth was brimming with folks during all open Expo Hall hours.

Additionally, 32 individual customer meetings were held, providing a tremendous opportunity for feedback.

So, what did we learn?

One of the key areas we need to focus on is providing more education around App Layering, specifically training, best practice information, and enhanced product documentation.

Additionally, key product areas that we need to continue to cover are performance, troubleshooting, usability, and automation. We received lots of questions about Azure support, solving the Office 365 performance issues with our Office 365 User Layer, and ways to improve the speed of App Layering operations.

Read the entire article here, App Layering 4.11 is Now Generally Available!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.