Citrix: Another Two Firsts in GPU Virtualization: Announcing XenServer 7.4

Today we’re announcing the release of XenServer 7.4, a new milestone in XenServer’s leadership of GPU virtualization support. XenServer 7.4 is the only hypervisor to support live migration of vGPU-enabled virtual machines, and also the only hypervisor to fully support GPU virtualization from all three major GPU vendors.

Best for GPU Flexibility & Choice

The industry’s first live migration solution for vGPU-enabled VMs with vGPU XenMotion. The industry’s first live migration solution, vGPU XenMotion: XenServer 7.4 further extends our leadership in the hypervisor space. With GA support for NVIDIA virtual GPU (vGPU) enabled live migration, a capability not available from any other hypervisor, vGPU XenMotion can help you improve end-user experience and VM performance by enabling redistribution of VMs as hosts’ resources become strained. It also gives you flexibility by minimizing scheduled downtime and reducing disruption during unexpected maintenance. vGPU XenMotion will be available upon release of GA supported software from NVIDIA.

Enabling GPU choice for Citrix graphic-accelerated workspaces: XenServer 7.4 delivers GA support for AMD MxGPU technology, the world’s first hardware-based virtualized GPU solution. AMD MxGPU technology allows up to 16 vGPU-enabled VMs per physical GPU, with up to 3 cards per host. Multi-user GPU (MxGPU) technology is also fully integrated with the Citrix HDX 3D Pro protocol. To provide the best possible user experience and performance, HDX 3D Pro enables users to deliver desktops and applications that leverage the GPU for hardware acceleration.

