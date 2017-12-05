Citrix: Announcing Workspace Customization for XenApp Essentials Administrators

Citrix is excited to announce that all XenApp Essentials administrators can now customize the appearance of their workspaces to provide a consistent brand experience for their users.

In this walkthrough, I’ll be showing you a new tab on the Workspace Configuration page in the Citrix Cloud management plane. If you’re unfamiliar with the Access and Authentication tabs, please check out my previous walk-through here.

Without further ado, let’s jump right in!

Workspace Customization for XenApp Essentials

Step 1: As always, I’ll start by signing into XenApp Essentials via the Citrix Cloud management plane. The first page I see after I log in is my Dashboard:

Step 2: Next, I navigating to the Workspace Configuration page by clicking the corresponding item in the Navigation Menu (shown below). Alternatively, I could navigate directly to the Customize tab: https://citrix.cloud.com/workspaceconfiguration/customize.

