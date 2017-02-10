Citrix Announces the First-Ever Hypervisor Security Layer Only Available with XenServer

Citrix has partnered with Bitdefender to develop a revolutionary new security architecture that enables greater protection of your XenServer workloads.

Together, XenServer Direct Inspect APIs and Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection (HVI) offer real-time memory scanning and monitoring for virtual machines, providing unparalleled visibility into targeted threats. Bitdefender Hypervisor Introspection is only available with XenServer, making it easier to enhance XenApp and XenDesktop security without sacrificing user experience.

Data breaches cost your company customers and money

Malware attacks are becoming more sophisticated and hackers are actively targeting an organization’s infrastructure. Studies have shown that 89% of breaches had a financial or espionage motive. A 2016 study from IBM concluded that the average security breach cost up to $4 million.

With increased cyberterrorism and government sponsored hacking, multi-layered security solutions are more important than ever.

Rootkits can run, but they can’t hide.

