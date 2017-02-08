Home Applications Citrix Announces QuickLaunch 4.0

Citrix Announces QuickLaunch 4.0

0
Citrix Announces QuickLaunch 4.0
0

IMPORTANT NOTE: As stated in the Knowledge Base article (CTX219718) where you can download the tool, please read the disclaimer at the bottom of this post.
A while back, I asked if people were using Citrix Quick Launch. The question was likely rather futile because the download numbers are there to prove Citrix administrators are running it.

I am very pleased to announce Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0, which adds features long requested by Citrix administrators: support for XenApp & XenDesktop 7.5 and above. It is finally publicly released!

With Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0, you can easily test the connectivity to any published resource hosted on the latest versions of XenApp & XenDesktop. Moreover, thanks to unified platform for XenApp & XenDesktop, Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0 works with server-based published resources (that is, hosted on Windows Server 2008R2, 2012(R2) and 2016) or workstation-based (Windows workstation release supported by XenApp/XenDesktop 7.5 and above).

Moreover, the tool provides an enhanced error messaging which helps the Citrix administrator to investigate connection failures initiated from Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0.

Read the entire article here, Announcing Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0 | Citrix Blogs

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

More Resources:

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Data Center
Desktop
Citrix
Citrix Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. Its technology makes the world’s apps and data secure and easy to access, empowering people to work anywhere and at any time. Citrix provides a complete and integrated portfolio of Workspace-as-a-Service, application delivery, virtualization, mobility, network delivery and file sharing solutions that enables IT to ensure critical systems are securely available to users via the cloud or on-premise and across any device or platform. With annual revenue in 2015 of $3.28 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations and over 100 million users globally. Learn more at www.citrix.com.
| LATEST RESOURCES

White Papers

    LoginVSI Feature Image

    Login VSI’s “VDI Reference Architecture Monthly”

    Happy new year and welcome to the first Reference Architecture Monthly of 2017. Sorry it has taken me a while to get this one out. We’ve been having fun at the end of year festivities while also preparing some really cool stuff for Login PI and Login VSI. There were two reference architectures posted in […]

    read more
    Microsoft-on-DABCC Feature Image

    How to use Skype Meeting Broadcast

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp & XenDesktop – Solution Brief

    steadyPRINT Logo

    steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper

    Downloads

      IGEL Logo

      Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) – Turn PC in to Securely Managed End-Point

      The Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) thin client software provides a highly effective alternative to traditional thin client hardware. Download Universal Desktop Converter 3 (UDC3) The software is installed as the operating system on PCs, notebooks and selected thin clients, and turns the hardware into a powerful software based and universally deployable thin client allowing […]

      read more
      AppEnsure Feature Image

      Download AppEnsure Free Application Response Time And Throughput In Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      Devolutions Feature Image

      Download Wayk Now – Instant Remote Support and Remote Desktop – FREE!

      steadyPRINT Logo

      Download steadyPRINT – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!

      Tricerat Feature Image

      Download Tricerat Simplify Profiles

      On-Demand Webinars

        1486187536_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix NetScaler Master Class Video – February 2017

        Welcome to the Citrix NetScaler Master Class. Get details on latest features of NetScaler, tips and tricks for easy configuration, and interact with our NetScaler product experts. Learn more at http://www.citrix.com/netscaler. Agenda “101” – ADC redefined: Why NetScaler is the right ADC for the future “In the Spotlight” – NetScaler SD-WAN: The right way to […]

        read more
        615612843_1280x720.jpg

        TechJam: Atlantis USX Provides Best Virtual Workspace Experience – On-Demand Webinar

        1485698556_maxresdefault.jpg

        Citrix Mobility Master Class Video: XenMobile Cloud, Security and Partner Updates

        614359926_1280x720.jpg

        Atlantis & AppSense: The Ultimate Workspace – On-Demand Webinar

        1485449837_maxresdefault.jpg

        User Activity Monitoring with SysKit for Windows Servers, Citrix, Remote Desktop Services, RD Gateways, etc – On-Demand Webinar

        View All White Papers >>
        View All Downloads >>
        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1486518440_maxresdefault.jpg

          Scaling Just-in-Time Apps with VMware Instant Clones – Video

          With VMware Instant Clone technology, you can scale from supporting 2000 users to 4000 users in seconds. Learn more at https://blogs.vmware.com/euc/2016/02/horizon-7-view-instant-clone-technology-linked-clone-just-in-time-desktop.html. From the fine folks at VMware EUC.

          read more
          1486518631_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Horizon Apps Overview Video

          1486518543_maxresdefault.jpg

          VMware Horizon Cloud Video

          Microsoft-Feature-Image.png

          Microsoft Windows Server 2016 Nano Server: Overview Video – Part 1

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Close

          Share this video