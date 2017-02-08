Citrix Announces QuickLaunch 4.0

IMPORTANT NOTE: As stated in the Knowledge Base article (CTX219718) where you can download the tool, please read the disclaimer at the bottom of this post.

A while back, I asked if people were using Citrix Quick Launch. The question was likely rather futile because the download numbers are there to prove Citrix administrators are running it.

I am very pleased to announce Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0, which adds features long requested by Citrix administrators: support for XenApp & XenDesktop 7.5 and above. It is finally publicly released!

With Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0, you can easily test the connectivity to any published resource hosted on the latest versions of XenApp & XenDesktop. Moreover, thanks to unified platform for XenApp & XenDesktop, Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0 works with server-based published resources (that is, hosted on Windows Server 2008R2, 2012(R2) and 2016) or workstation-based (Windows workstation release supported by XenApp/XenDesktop 7.5 and above).

Moreover, the tool provides an enhanced error messaging which helps the Citrix administrator to investigate connection failures initiated from Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0.

