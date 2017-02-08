Citrix Announces QuickLaunch 4.0
IMPORTANT NOTE: As stated in the Knowledge Base article (CTX219718) where you can download the tool, please read the disclaimer at the bottom of this post.
A while back, I asked if people were using Citrix Quick Launch. The question was likely rather futile because the download numbers are there to prove Citrix administrators are running it.
I am very pleased to announce Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0, which adds features long requested by Citrix administrators: support for XenApp & XenDesktop 7.5 and above. It is finally publicly released!
With Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0, you can easily test the connectivity to any published resource hosted on the latest versions of XenApp & XenDesktop. Moreover, thanks to unified platform for XenApp & XenDesktop, Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0 works with server-based published resources (that is, hosted on Windows Server 2008R2, 2012(R2) and 2016) or workstation-based (Windows workstation release supported by XenApp/XenDesktop 7.5 and above).
Moreover, the tool provides an enhanced error messaging which helps the Citrix administrator to investigate connection failures initiated from Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0.
Read the entire article here, Announcing Citrix QuickLaunch 4.0 | Citrix Blogs
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
White Papers
