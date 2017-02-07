Citrix Announces New Citrix Service Provider Enablement Webinar Series!

Announcing the CSP Partner Enablement Webinar Series!

Many Citrix Service Provider (CSP) partners have expressed that they want more! More enablement, more business plan guidance, more technical knowledge, more marketing resources, and more sales tools. We hear you!

We are kicking off 2017 with a new plan for CSP Partner enablement. Not only does this include new content and resources, but also, starting in February a power-packed webinar series tailored to you each month.

Partner webinars will include two tracks:

The Business Track will focused on sales, marketing, and go-to-market strategies. The Technical Track will include best practices for building infrastructure, deploying hosted solutions, and an open forum so partners can ‘Ask the Sales Engineer’!

The February Business Track agenda includes: Demand Generation- Growing Your Business with ShareFile

