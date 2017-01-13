Citrix Announces 2016 Americas Award Winners at Summit 2017
Citrix Summit 2017 in Anaheim, CA was the perfect setting to spotlight the outstanding contributions made by our Americas partners in 2016. These annual awards recognized categories such as Partner of the Year by segment, product and area, as well as other specialty awards for North America, Latin America / Caribbean (LAC) and our Citrix Solution Providers (CSPs).
We are pleased to recognize all of our Americas award winners for their exceptional achievements in 2016. Throughout 2016, these partners demonstrated their commitment to our mutual customers, continued to drive new opportunities to sell Citrix solutions and provided sales, technical and marketing excellence. We are looking forward to our continued partnerships in 2017 and the years ahead. — Rafael Garzon, Vice President, Americas Partners
Congratulations to our winners!
|Award
|Winning Partner Company
|North America
|Pre-Sales Technical Award
|Right! Systems
|Marketing Excellence Award
|IntraSystems
|Sales Acceleration Award
|Gotham Technology Group
|New Customer Acquisition Award
|CDW
|CALC Partner of the Year
|Layer8 Training
|SI Leadership Award
|IBM
|Virtualization Partner of the Year
|MTM Technologies
|Mobility Partner of the Year
|Hogan Consulting
|Networking Partner of the Year
|MTM Technologies
|Commercial Partner of the Year
|CDW
|Enterprise Partner of the Year
|SHI
|SMB Partner of the Year
|Emergent Networks
|US Public Sector Partner of the Year
|Convergence Technology Consulting
|Canada Partner of the Year
|Compugen
|CSA Partner of the Year
|Burwood Group
|National Partner of the Year
|Presidio
|Latin America / Caribbean (LAC)
|Pre-Sales Technical Award
|AddValue
|Marketing Excellence Award
|TDec
|Virtualization Partner of the Year
|LCS
|Mobility Partner of the Year
|DWS
|Networking Partner of the Year
|TDec
|Value Added Distributor of the Year
|Licencias Online
|Brazil Partner of the Year
|LCS
|NOLA Partner of the Year
|Vaits
|SOLA Partner of the Year
|DWS
|Mexico Partner of the Year
|VNT
|LAC Partner of the Year
|VNT
|Citrix Service Provider (CSP)
|Apps & Desktop Partner of the Year
|Viastak
|Networking Partner of the Year
|Nasstar
|Innovator for Enablement & Growth
|Rapidscale
|Hosted App Partner of the Year
|Simac
