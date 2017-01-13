Citrix Announces 2016 Americas Award Winners at Summit 2017

Citrix Summit 2017 in Anaheim, CA was the perfect setting to spotlight the outstanding contributions made by our Americas partners in 2016. These annual awards recognized categories such as Partner of the Year by segment, product and area, as well as other specialty awards for North America, Latin America / Caribbean (LAC) and our Citrix Solution Providers (CSPs).

We are pleased to recognize all of our Americas award winners for their exceptional achievements in 2016. Throughout 2016, these partners demonstrated their commitment to our mutual customers, continued to drive new opportunities to sell Citrix solutions and provided sales, technical and marketing excellence. We are looking forward to our continued partnerships in 2017 and the years ahead. — Rafael Garzon, Vice President, Americas Partners

Congratulations to our winners!

Award Winning Partner Company North America Pre-Sales Technical Award Right! Systems Marketing Excellence Award IntraSystems Sales Acceleration Award Gotham Technology Group New Customer Acquisition Award CDW CALC Partner of the Year Layer8 Training SI Leadership Award IBM Virtualization Partner of the Year MTM Technologies Mobility Partner of the Year Hogan Consulting Networking Partner of the Year MTM Technologies Commercial Partner of the Year CDW Enterprise Partner of the Year SHI SMB Partner of the Year Emergent Networks US Public Sector Partner of the Year Convergence Technology Consulting Canada Partner of the Year Compugen CSA Partner of the Year Burwood Group National Partner of the Year Presidio Latin America / Caribbean (LAC) Pre-Sales Technical Award AddValue Marketing Excellence Award TDec Virtualization Partner of the Year LCS Mobility Partner of the Year DWS Networking Partner of the Year TDec Value Added Distributor of the Year Licencias Online Brazil Partner of the Year LCS NOLA Partner of the Year Vaits SOLA Partner of the Year DWS Mexico Partner of the Year VNT LAC Partner of the Year VNT Citrix Service Provider (CSP) Apps & Desktop Partner of the Year Viastak Networking Partner of the Year Nasstar Innovator for Enablement & Growth Rapidscale Hosted App Partner of the Year Simac

