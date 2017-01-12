Citrix and Nutanix Partnership – Video
Sudheesh Nair, President of Nutanix and Calvin Hsu, VP of Product Marketing at Citrix, discuss partnering to deliver Citrix’s workplace and mobility solutions on Nutanix’s enterprise cloud infrastructure platforms, increasing performance while reducing cost.
Learn more: http://www.citrix.com/nutanix
