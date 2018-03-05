Home Applications Citrix and Microsoft Partnership Delivers Better Mobile Security Options for Healthcare

It has been proven time and again. Implementing security measures without taking user experience into account leaves you much less secure than you may have thought.

In order to get the job done, users — especially demanding ones like clinicians and staff — sometimes take actions that put patient data at risk of exposure. In fact, in a HIMSS Analytics Survey commissioned by Citrix, a surprising 17% of providers surveyed admitted to sometimes using unauthorized mobile devices to complete a work-related task.

Think about that for a second. Mobile threats to patient data are ever increasing. There are multi-million dollar fines and scrutiny from regulatory bodies and regulations around the globe, such as HIPAA and GDPR. Yet large numbers of healthcare providers are still using unauthorized devices and tools to access patient data. True, the caregivers are not doing this to be malicious; it is all in the service of helping patients. But now there is no need to compromise security to get the job done in a way that is seamless and secure because Citrix and Microsoft are offering better options to enable access to patient data.

Mobile Application Management (MAM) is one such option. Healthcare IT departments often turn to this method of securing patient data on devices. With MAM, data loss prevention policies are applied to the mobile apps themselves. IT departments can choose to use MAM with or without the entire device being managed by IT. In healthcare, this is especially appealing because clinicians may be reluctant to have their personal devices managed with full Mobile Device Management (MDM) policies and yet, they don’t want to carry around different IT-issued devices for every hospital or clinical setting where they may practice.

Read the entire article here, Citrix and Microsoft Partnership Delivers Better Mobile Security Options for Healthcare

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

