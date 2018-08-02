Microsoft’s collaboration story has been one of constant evolution.

And as a product manager, I enjoy tracing the origins of products — how they came to be, why they succeeded, what they became. Many lessons can be learned about the forces that shaped them. My first exposure to one of their Unified Communications (UC) products was OCS 2007R2. I needed to prepare a presentation for a big customer around UC and at that time Office Communicator was king. (I am sure some of you veterans have seen Live Communications Server — LCS — too.)

In the good ol’ days, it wasn’t uncommon to find customers relying solely on Exchange and SharePoint as their strategy for collaboration, and probably augmented by an instant messaging service.

As with any product family, we have seen LCS [2003] evolve into OCS [2007], which in turn evolved into Lync [2010], which in turn transcended to Skype for Business [2015].

Read the entire article here, Citrix and Microsoft are teaming up for Teams

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.