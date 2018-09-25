Citrix and Microsoft 365: Extending the Value of Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop

Citrix is excited to extend Windows Virtual Desktop through our comprehensive Citrix Workspace offering and technologies. At Ignite, Microsoft unveiled its vision for Windows Virtual Desktop, the future of the Remote Desktop platform. Available only on Azure, Windows Virtual Desktop is a new cloud-hosted service that virtualizes and delivers business applications and desktops. The new offering includes a multi-user Windows 10 experience optimized for Office 365 ProPlus, Windows 7 virtualization rights on Azure, and deep integration with Microsoft 365 security and management.

As a long-standing Microsoft partner, Citrix delivers a powerful set of digital workspace technologies designed to extend Windows Virtual Desktop. This makes it even easier for you to manage and deliver critical business applications and desktops on Microsoft Azure at scale.

Meet the Challenges Faced by Enterprise IT

Evolving business priorities drive IT to provide flexible and agile solutions. As IT leaders, you must demonstrate increased value and improved reliability. This is where Citrix Workspace extends Windows Virtual Desktop comes alive for the enterprise, offering a robust IT management experience and comprehensive user access to all your corporate Windows, Linux, mobile, web, SaaS apps, desktops and data. With Citrix Workspace, users will have instant access to all your business resources, whether they are hosted on-premises or in the cloud.

