Citrix and Google Align to Help Businesses Fully Embrace Secure Cloud Transformation

Citrix and Google Align to Help Businesses Fully Embrace Secure Cloud Transformation
Broad Portfolio of Combined Solutions Help Customers Transition to the Cloud; Citrix Workspace Service Coming to Google Cloud Platform

Businesses today must quickly adapt to the demands of a global economy and workforce. Success is increasingly defined by the ability to optimize and protect the information surrounding people, organizations and devices. To help businesses tackle these challenges and fully embrace the benefits of flexibility and scale that cloud delivers, Citrix today announced extensions to its long-term strategic relationship with Google. Customers will be able to use Citrix Cloud to provision and manage secure digital workspaces, including Citrix Workspace Service, on Google Cloud Platform. Citrix and Google are working together to bring cloud delivery of applications and desktops, and secure cloud-optimized endpoints to their enterprise customers who are increasingly looking to both public and hybrid clouds to solve their business requirements for secure digital workspaces.

Along with these new cloud solutions, Citrix and Google also announced new integrations, available today, between Citrix ShareFile and Google G Suite that enable follow-me-data when using Citrix workspace solutions. A new ShareFile plug-in that allows the secure sharing of files via Gmail and a ShareFile connector to Google Drive provides users with one place to find all their documents. In addition, Citrix NetScaler CPX is available now on Google Cloud and is targeted for availability in the Google Cloud Launcher marketplace by the end of the quarter. Google Cloud’s emphasis on containers and the Kubernetes orchestration system will allow the developer community to use NetScaler CPX to easily build and scale secure applications in the cloud.

“Today, we are deepening our successful partnership with Citrix. By adding the ability to manage IT services in Google Cloud Platform from Citrix Cloud service offerings, we and Citrix are providing enterprise customers more options as they make moves to the cloud,” said Nan Boden, Head of Global Technology Partners, Google Cloud. “Our collaboration with Citrix will help businesses of all types accelerate their transition to the cloud including the desktop infrastructure and applications that they want to use.”

“Companies of all sizes across all industries around the world have an amazing opportunity to embrace cloud transformation and empower their people to work securely from anywhere using digital workspaces,” said Steve Blacklock, VP of Global Strategic Alliances, Citrix. “Our customers are asking Citrixand Google to work more closely together to deliver innovative solutions from the cloud to help them embrace the future of work.”

With Citrix Cloud services integrated with Google Cloud, Google customers will have the ability to easily add virtual apps and desktops that run on GoogleCloud and use them alongside the G Suite productivity suite.

Citrix and Google continue to work on delivering secure end point solutions for accessing digital workspaces with the recently announced Citrix Receiver for Chrome 2.4, which offers true multi-monitor support on Chromebooks. Google recently announced official Chrome Browser support for Citrix along with graphics optimizations available only on XenApp. Google and Citrix product teams continue their collaboration to enhance and optimize XenApp delivery to Chrome OS based devices for enterprise customers with ongoing Receiver for Chrome updates.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) aims to power a world where people, organizations and things are securely connected and accessible to make the extraordinary possible. We help customers reimagine the future of work by providing the most comprehensive secure digital workspace that unifies the apps, data and services people need to be productive, and simplifies IT’s ability to adopt and manage complex cloud environments. With 2016 annual revenue of $3.42 billion, Citrix solutions are in use by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune 100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.

Citrix Systems
