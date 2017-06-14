Citrix Analytics services, much need insight in behaviour of users and applications

Citrix announced new functionality at Synergy in Orlando. It will provide analytics and with that security. Citrix has announced that it will be available by fall 2017. I thought it might be interesting to shed a little light on this. There is not that much information available but the idea is clear. Let’s take a look at why this might be interesting and how they are possibly going to do this.

Citrix Analytics

As mentioned already, there is little information to work with. The documentation around it shows a few bullet points only. What we do know is that Citrix is working hard to get more grip on the Citrix sessions. If we look at last year, we saw that Citrix merged NetScaler Insight center and Command center into NetScaler Management Analytics system (MAS). This move was part one of the announcement you heard at Citrix Synergy. Citrix NetScaler is becoming more and more the central analytics and security management component of Citrix.

In the past Citrix had the weakness many vendors have, they had several consoles each for a functionality. With merging the NetScaler functionality into one console they are moving into the right direction. From what I make of the news at Synergy is that NetScaler MAS will be enhanced with this functionality. One console from where you have a deep insight in the Citrix session, user and application behaviour.

