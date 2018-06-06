Enterprises are in the middle of a huge digital transformation — the incoming workforce is already entrenched in a digital workstyle. Enterprises are trying to meet this need by introducing and adopting different technologies such as mobile, bring-your-own-device and SaaS services. They need to strike the balance between security and productivity. They need to have high levels of visibility while providing complete freedom and flexibility for their workforce.

Citrix portfolio products (Sharefile, XenMobile, XenApp/XenDesktop, and NetScaler) are in the path of every one of these interactions. They are all points where we can gain insights and also points where policy action can be taken. Citrix Analytics unifies these portfolio products and creates an end-to-end visibility that is unrivaled in the industry.

Most analytics products require users to install and manage multiple agents, making the solution complex. Unlike point products where there is a lot of additional effort that needs to be spent in managing agents that collect data, with Citrix Analytics the data collection is built into the product itself. This make the data collection instantaneous.

Read the entire article here, Citrix Analytics: Intelligent Threat Evaluation With Autonomous Enforcement

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.