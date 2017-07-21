Citrix: Analysts’ Perspectives: Redefining Branch Networking With SD-WAN
Enterprises are redefining their branches as part of their digital transformation strategy, and for many, a one-size-fits-all wide area network (WAN) is no longer a viable solution. Trends, such as cloud computing, video collaboration, virtualized applications, and the internet of things (IoT) are driving change in network architecture. And frequently the way to address those changes is through software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions, which offer a new and promising alternative for businesses seeking to enact a digital transformation.
Branches Are Changing
According to IT research firm Gartner, “WAN edge infrastructure is changing rapidly” in today’s IT landscape. Networking professionals face the challenge of “dynamic business requirements, including changing application architectures.”
Today, a branch can be anything and anywhere: from a regional headquarters to a remote clinic, from a mall kiosk to an unmanned substation. In fact, 83 percent of enterprises are increasing their number of WAN-connected remote sites.
Read the entire article here, Analysts’ Perspectives: Redefining Branch Networking With SD-WAN
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
