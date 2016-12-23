Citrix: An Octoblu-Powered Christmas Party!

Here at Citrix, we’re working hard to bring awesome workspace IoT solutions to our customers, leveraging our Octoblu Integration of Everything platform in many cases. But, just like our people, Octoblu can play hard as well as work hard, and the holiday season gives it a good opportunity to let its hair down and have some geeky fun.

Last Christmas, I used Octoblu to automate an illuminated tree topper on the Christmas tree in the Citrix office in Cambridge, UK. Fun, but why stop at just the top of the tree? Could Octoblu add some fun to the entire tree? Can we go beyond the tree and automate an entire Christmas party? Well, it turns out all of this is possible. Here’s how.

Internet-connect Christmas tree lights

I wasn’t interested in just turning on and off entire lights strings or even groups of lights – I wanted to be able to turn any light to any colour, independently of the other lights. This meant using individually-addressable LEDs – sets of LED lights that can be connected to a microcontroller of some kind and have each LED separately controllable for colour and brightness. These LEDs are now readily available in many form-factors including wired together in long strings similar in style to traditional tree lights. I chose to chain together two strings of 50 LEDs based on the industry-standard WS2811 LED driver. Unfortunately the particular sets I bought came with red, white and blue wires which, although patriotic, doesn’t look great on a green Christmas tree and therefore a coat of green acrylic paint on the wires and LED bodies was necessary.

Read the entire article here, An Octoblu-Powered Christmas Party! | Citrix Blogs

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.