Citrix: An Inside Look at the next Secure Mail release…

Secure Mail is changing…

Your Secure Mail app is continuing to evolve, and we are pretty sure you’ll like the updates we have in store.

As many of you have noticed, we have been making changes in Secure Mail (4+* on Apple App Store) to provide unification across our apps and a better, more native experience to users. Earlier this year we introduced a new blue hue, and soon we will introduce new improvements to the Secure Mail user interface and user experience including:

In the next update, you will see a change to the Secure Mail user interface and user experience including:

A better way to navigate A new home for settings Easy attachment access Select with tap and hold for iOS

A better way to navigate: The grabber icon will be removed, and features such as Mail, Calendar, Contacts, and Attachments will be available as buttons in the footer tab bar. This design change came from diverse customer focus groups that found the grabber to be neither intuitive nor convenient. The new tabbed navigation design will provide a more native feel and improve the experience for end-users, especially those with cases of “fat finger.”

Read the entire article here, An Inside Look at the next Secure Mail release…

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.