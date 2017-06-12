Citrix Addresses Government IT Priorities
New trends in technology are unlocking a digital transformation, changing the way organizations work, and bringing about new possibilities as well as challenges. As government agencies undergo this transformation, Citrix conducted a survey of 158 of our public sector customers to learn more about the top IT priorities of federal, state and local agencies, as well as to better pinpoint the ways in which Citrix solutions can help them embrace the Future of Work.
“Increasing Productivity”
75% of respondents chose increasing productivity and improving the end-user experience as a top IT priority.
Today’s government employees work and collaborate from anywhere, often in different locations and across time zones. Citrix’s cloud-based collaboration tools, like ShareFile, help teams work more securely and efficiently by allowing teams to communicate, share and edit files, and manage workflows outside of a traditional office. For example:
- ShareFile allows users to securely send and store large files, and co-edit documents using Microsoft Office 365 integrations;
Read the entire article here, Citrix Addresses Government IT Priorities
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Download Free VMware vRealize ROI Report
VMware is pleased to announce the availability of a new vRealize Suite ROI calculator. Download your free report today. Many VMware customers like you are also modernizing data centers and integrating public clouds to address their digital transformation agenda. VMware&#rsquo;s vRealize Suite, the market&#rsquo;s leading enterprise-ready Cloud Management Platform, can help you reach your IT […]
Share this:
Citrix XenApp 6.5 Migration Guide E-Book via @Workspot
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published