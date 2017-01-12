What a year this has been, seems that every amazing company has been acquired by some of the big ones in End User Computing. The last in this list is Unidesk that fell into the claws of Citrix. With their Norksale acquisition and now the Unidesk acquisition they got a lot of awesome tools in hand to make a very interesting solution. So what is Unidesk offering and what will the effect be on Citrix?

Want to read the official announcement

Funny thing is that Citrix acquired RingCube for this also in 2011, here is the blog from Unidesk about it – link -. So next up is Unidesk.

Unidesk

For who doesn’t know Unidesk, here is a link to the User Environment Comparison white paper for more details about what they are offering. I updated this white paper with the help of IT friends earlier this year, the Unidesk part is still pretty relevant. Find the UEM article here – link – There is a link to the document in the article.

Citrix acquiring Unidesk kicks out Citrix AppDisk and fixes Citrix PVS image management

