Citrix Acquires Unidesk — here’s everything you want/need to know!

Today Citrix announced that they have acquired Unidesk — the leading application packaging (layering) and lifecycle management solution for the digital workspace. If you are not familiar with Unidesk, or application layering technology in general for that matter, I would strongly advice you to go and have a look at their website. They offer a couple of unique features taking application packaging and delivery to a whole new level. As they like to say ‘Layering changes everything‘. Let’s have a look at what this all means for both Citrix and Unidesk.

For starters

I would like to invite you to check out some of the links below in case you have no clue about application layering, how it may benefit you and/or your company or when you would just like to know a bit more about Unidesk, the company itself.

And while on the subject, not too long ago I had a closer look at some of the application layering companies/technologies available today and summarised some of their most important features and differences, have a look here it might be of interest. Of course Unidesk is in there as well.

The announcement

Below I’ll summarize some of the most important highlights that come with the acquisition:

via Bas van Kaam at basvankaam.com