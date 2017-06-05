Citrix: Achieve PCI Compliance with NetScaler WAF
Achieve PCI compliance with the industry’s highest-performing Web Application Firewall
Maintaining PCI DSS Compliance is critical for online businesses
If you host and manage your own e-commerce platform, you will need to ensure Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance for your organization, and the first step is to determine the required compliance level.
All merchants fall into one of four levels, based on credit or debit card transaction volume over a 12-month period. In terms of DSS requirements, Level 1 is the most strict and Level 4 is the least strict. Failing to take the necessary steps to secure your e-commerce website can lead to financial loss, fines, fees, higher transaction costs, and – perhaps hardest of all to recover from – loss in brand and customer trust.
Read the entire article here, Achieve PCI Compliance with NetScaler WAF
via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.
