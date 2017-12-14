Citrix: AceIQ and Malux: Reaping the Benefits of an End-to-End Cloud Solution

In more than a decade of traveling for the Citrix Innovation Award project, I’d never been to Sweden, so I was really looking forward to working with AceIQ and their customer Malux AB on their Citrix Innovation Award for Partners video. We actually flew into Copenhagen airport in Denmark, then took a scenic drive across the Øresund Bridge to Malmo, and, finally, Kristianstad, home of Platinum Citrix Solution Advisor, AceIQ.

Citrix Innovation Award AceIQ – Malux Sweden

We met with AceIQ CEO Hakan Andersson, who shared with us his company’s pride in being a Citrix partner and its passion for developing solutions that help people work better. From City Hall to the shores of the Baltic Sea, we toured southern Sweden and worked with the AceIQ staff to capture their story. Their philosophy of working with customers is all about thinking strategically and being innovative and collaborative in helping bring IT solutions to businesses and individuals across the Nordic countries.

They shared the story of their customer Malux, who supplies lighting, electrical and communications equipment for hazardous environments (think explosion-proof industrial lighting). Jorgen Norman, Chief Information Officer for Malux—who had worked for years with AceIQ in a previous role—wanted to transform the role of IT at Malux, and make it more scalable and mobile. Jorgen had a vision to deliver more flexibility and mobility for Malux employees, while allowing them to work from anywhere, so they could focus on their core business, growing their client base and expanding into new markets.

