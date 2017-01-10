Home Applications Citrix: Accelerating Revenue Growth with NVIDIA GRID & Citrix XenDesktop

Scalable, affordable Windows 10 desktop virtualization with NVIDIA GRID and NVIDIA Tesla M10

Modern Apps, Windows 10, and the Virtual GPU – What Every Partner Needs to Know
GPUs continue to advance a proliferation of emerging technologies like Deep Learning, VR, self-driving cars, IoT, and desktop virtualization (VDI).

Across the enterprise, modern applications like MS Office 2016, SaaS browser-based apps, video and unified communications, and Windows 10 demand graphics acceleration in order to deliver the best user experience. VDI sales cycles are long and prone to failure when users aren’t happy or projects are over-spent. NVIDIA GRID and the NVIDIA Tesla M10 data center GPU, combined with Citrix XenDesktop, give IT departments the cost-effective performance and scalability necessary to deliver graphics-accelerated virtual desktops and apps to any user, from knowledge workers, to mobile professionals, to designers.

Read the entire article here, Accelerating Revenue Growth with NVIDIA GRID & Citrix XenDesktop

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

