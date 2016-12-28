Citrix: A Year Later – The Citrix-Microsoft Joint Solution for Virtualizing Skype for Business

A year ago, Citrix and Microsoft released our co-developed solution for delivering Skype for Business in virtualized environments, launching it at Citrix Summit 2016 in Las Vegas. And now we are pleased to introduce version 2.2 of the HDX RealTime Optimization Pack for Skype for Business. So, what’s been happening during the past year and what’s new in version 2.2?

Unquestionably, the new “v2” architecture has been very well received, and I greatly appreciate the thoughtful emails that many customers have sent expressing their appreciation. Here are a few more customer comments (see my June post) that summarize the positive market reaction to the new HDX RealTime Optimization Pack:

“The Optimization Pack works flawlessly. A very good user experience.” – IT Director at a large U.S. health insurance company

“Users are very happy with the video and audio quality. Citrix admins are happy because of the decreased use of resources in the datacenter. Skype admins are happy because they don’t have to change anything in their infrastructure. This is an awesome solution. Great quality and user friendly.” – Solution Architect at IT service provider to several European banks.

