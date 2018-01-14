Citrix: A Practical Example of Using Cloud Storage with XenServer in the Citrix Demo Center

10-years ago, we were asking how to connect SAN/NAS devices to XenServer, and how to deal with high-availability with such devices. We talked about logical volumes, and how to make them look like local physical disks to the XenServer, and what the best filesystem is to contain a XenServer Storage Repository.

It goes without saying that there’s been an explosion of “cloud” technologies in the last decade, which has also affected how we store our data, and the price associated with that.

In this series of blog posts, I will explain some of these new technologies, and how I leveraged some of them as a virtual machine image store. I’ll also share some of the code I wrote, and some of the lessons I learned along the way.

How the Demo Center started: Here in the Citrix Demo Center, our customers can order demos on-demand, for which we will build from the ground up, a XenServer with that demo’s bits , running in the data center of the user’s choice. For this there is a website from which Citrix customers can choose a particular demo focus.

