Citrix: A Practical Example of Using Cloud Storage with XenServer in the Citrix Demo Center: Chapter 3

In this chapter, I’ll be discussing the methods I use to authenticate against SoftLayer’s Object Storage regions, and how I developed my own local cache of the authentication token that’s used when uploading and download Object Storage objects.

South Curl Curl: Whenever I use the Linux curl command, I always think about this beach town in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia, where I stayed during my first visit there in 1987.

During planning, I realized that the curl command would be central to most of my Object Storage library. Curl is a Linux command that lets you transfer data to or from a server using a variety of supported protocols. My use would be strictly using https (which is how SoftLayer’s Object Storage is setup). Curl allows you to setup http headers, and send those along with this request.

As stated in the my previous blog post, the objective was really to glue all the pieces of the puzzle together using Bash, and to ultimately call curl correctly to either upload or download objects. Any call to my library would spend 99.99% of the time in curl.

Authentication: Before you can transact any real data with Object Storage, you have to authenticate against the SoftLayer authentication service on either of their internal or external networks, using a well-known authentication URL with the username and password that was generated (by them) for you.

Read the entire article here, A Practical Example of Using Cloud Storage with XenServer in the Citrix Demo Center: Chapter 3

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.