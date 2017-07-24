Citrix: A New Security Architecture for the Cloud Era

What does it mean for security when virtually every device in the enterprise connects to the cloud and people access apps and data on multiple devices and platforms? It’s one of the most urgent questions facing IT, and one reason I’m especially eager to participate in Black Hat USA 2017 in Las Vegas on July 26 – 27. The industry has reached an inflection point where it’s all too clear that traditional perimeter-based security simply isn’t effective anymore.

The time has come for a new security architecture designed for the way we work today while adapting to the future, and that’s what I’ll be talking about at Black Hat USA.

The disconnect between traditional security strategies and the reality of today’s workplace can be seen clearly in a recent global survey conducted by Citrix and the Ponemon Institute (The Need for a New IT Security Architecture: Global Study on the Risk of Outdated Technologies), in which 83 percent of businesses around the world reported the belief that they are most at risk because of organizational complexities. In practical terms, corporate security requirements often impede productivity by overly restricting employees’ ability to work when and how they want, on the device they want. In response, people resist or circumvent these policies or turn to shadow IT in search of a more modern, flexible and user-centric experience. In 2017, employees know— and IT must accept — that the future of work isn’t 9-to-5, and it isn’t confined to a conventional office or corporate devices.

Securing cloud endpoints

As more organizations, apps, and data move to the cloud, the cloud endpoint — including the browser — moves to the forefront of security. In many cases, this endpoint will be owned by the user. In this light, the first step toward securely supporting cloud endpoints is to evolve the concept of “trust,” as cloud endpoints (by definition) often operate outside of enterprise control. Instead of allowing only trusted corporate devices on the network, we must now be able to answer in real time the question, “What can this device be trusted to access in this specific situation?”

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.