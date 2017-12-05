Citrix: A New Option to Protect Your Workspace: In-session Watermark

We enforce security from the enterprise boundaries to every individual end point device. We design layered secure zones to prevent information leakage. We are armed to the teeth, protecting every bit of our information. But is that enough?

Even a small leak could sink a great ship; every detail needs to be considered to foresee possible breaches. So, let’s take a step back and take a look at our existing security layers. The glaring question is: how can we protect ourselves from inside attackers?

The fact is that people are the weakest links in your protection chain. How can you prevent insiders from simply taking the screen and leaking your most brilliant ideas to external sources? How can you trace a leak back to when it first happened?

Citrix In-session Watermark offers a solution for you. It adds traceable information on top of the VDI screen. This provides a deterrent to prevent people from stealing the screen. To take this one step further, even if the information is leaked, you can still easily trace back to follow the identity on the screenshot.

While XenApp & XenDesktop provides a great barrier to information theft for outside attackers, In-session Watermark is provides an additional layer of security against theft from inside users. To clarify, watermarks are primarily a deterrent to inside users – for trustworthy users, yes, who sometimes need a reminder to be honest, and also for malicious insiders who are working to steal intellectual property. Since users control their endpoints running Citrix Receiver, there are security advantages to implementing server-side protections, and this is where we implemented In-session Watermark.

The watermark is added to the image before it is transferred to the endpoint. Compare the approach for implementing Citrix In-session Watermark on server side to other solutions and offerings on the market. The Citrix In-session Watermark cannot be removed without killing the session. If a watermark solution were implemented using a user space process to draw the watermark, the malicious users can kill that process to remove the watermark, which is clearly not a sufficient deterrent.

