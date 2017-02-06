Citrix: A Look Back at CEO Kirill Tatarinov’s First Year With Citrix

Last week marked my first anniversary as CEO of Citrix. It was a year filled with many amazing experiences, ton of learning and tremendous outcomes.

As I shared a few weeks ago, we accomplished a lot in 2016. And we should all be incredibly proud of what we were able to achieve. From defining vision and strategy, to reinvigorating our culture, to refining our processes and increasing the pace of innovation, we set a solid foundation for Citrix to grow and thrive in 2017 and beyond.

While 2016 was a year of a significant transformation for Citrix, it is important to remember that transformation and reinvention must be constant in any successful company in this rapidly changing world of technology. That’s why we added Curiosity and Courage to our core enduring values – to remind us to always be on the lookout for what’s next and to be bold in our pursuit of excellence. We do that by showing Respect for others and Integrity in all that we do and, above all else, we remind ourselves that it takes Unity and acting as a single, powerful force to make it all happen.

We will live our values every single day. While there is still plenty of work to be done, together, we can turn our ambitious goals into realities.

Reflections on the Past Year

As I look back on the last 12 months, it is hard to pin down a single best moment.

Read the entire article here, A Look Back at My First Year With Citrix

via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.