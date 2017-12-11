Citrix: A Climate of Change – The Retail Industry & Enabling Technology

During the time I lived in Dallas, a hilarious couple lived next door. The husband, a former airline executive who was already a knobby-kneed octogenarian by the time I met him, was full of corny sayings guaranteed to make me laugh. “Life by the inch is a cinch,” he’d say with a sly grin, as he pulled stray weeds from his otherwise immaculate lawn. “Life by the yard is hard,” he’d summarize, looking serious as a heart attack. He’d always remind me that “You don’t ask people in Texas where they’re from, because if they’re native Texans, they’ll proudly tell you. And if they’re not, they’ll just be embarrassed.” And nearly every day, he’d look skyward and chuckle, “If you don’t like the weather right now, wait ten minutes and it will certainly change.”

I’ll hijack that last thought now and apply it to, of all things, shopping. It appeared to me that the sun was shining brightly on retail in the US during Thanksgiving weekend, but not all share that view.

Cyber Monday 2017 was the largest online shopping day in US history. The numbers for mobile shopping transactions were huge! A record number of consumers shopped during Thanksgiving Weekend; the National Retail Federation reported that figure at more than 174 million. This was even rosier than the group’s pre-holiday prediction that 164 million shoppers would open their wallets over the holiday weekend. Year over year, spending has risen 16%.

