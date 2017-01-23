Citrix: A Beginners’ Guide to Getting Started With ShareFile

Citrix ShareFile is a secure enterprise file sync-and-sharing service that meets the data security requirements of the enterprise while allowing employees to work and collaborate from anywhere. Users can access and sync all of their data from any device and securely share it with colleagues and customers while meeting strict corporate security and compliance requirements.

ShareFile is offered as a cloud-based data mobility solution, but this data can also be stored on-premises with in-house StorageZone Controllers or in a hybrid model.

ShareFile also allows for access to existing network shares without having to migrate data—so files in SharePoint, OneDrive for Business, ECM systems, and other document libraries are available easily and immediately. Through Citrix StorageZone Connectors, companies can connect to their files no matter where those files are stored.

