Citrix: 54 Billion Reasons to Vote for Stan as Cybersecurity Professional of the Year!

I had the opportunity to sit down with our Chief Security and Information Officer, Stan Black, who has been nominated for the cybersecurity professional of the year award. Take a look at our Q&A below to see all the reasons to vote for Stan as cybersecurity professional of the year – then cast your vote!

Stan, what sets you apart from the other nominees?

I think what sets me apart from other CSOs is my unique role. I have a much broader and deeper view of security across the entire organization than most CSOs – I manage cybersecurity across all Citrix products, as well as the physical security of all employees. My organization monitors the global threat landscape, and manages incident response and physical security to reduce the attack surface and protect information in all stages across all networks, clouds and platforms, without limiting employee or customer productivity.

We’ve also significantly reduced the complexity of our security operations, so we can find and address threats faster. WannaCry? Not at Citrix!

What have you been up to recently, protecting Citrix and our customers?

A big change for me recently is my newly added role of CIO. I’m one of the first CSOs at a multi-national company to also take on the IT role, so a big focus for me has been merging these two teams. With this move, I recently consolidated and streamlined our security and IT infrastructures from about 40 solutions down to 4!

I’ve also worked with my team to increase employee awareness and engagement in security best practices, to keep our own employees vigilant and safe. And, we recently launched a program called Citrix Security Ninja, which provides beginner to advanced levels of training for the Citrix engineering, IT, security, senior executives, and development teams. As of today, there are 38 online courses across 8 software security training tracks, and there have been more than 300 learners over the last few months. Learning and development for my team and Citrix as a whole is really important to me.

