Citrix: 5 Tips for Packaging Your Apps with Citrix App Layering

Citrix App Layering makes it easy to manage your operating systems and applications as individual entities and compose multiple images from these as required.

To help ensure the best possible App Layering experience, I’ve put together the below 5 tips that I recommend admins follow.

Frameworks go in the OS Layer

The .NET Frameworks are inextricably intertwined with the OS and, typically, newer versions are backward compatible, so we highly recommend that .NET be managed as part of your OS layer. Since Framework updates are delivered via Windows Updates, just like OS updates, these updates will be downloaded and applied at the same time as the OS inside of an OS layer version. This makes it one less layer to worry about keeping updated.

Keep It Clean

During the layer editing process, every file and registry creation deletion or modification gets written into the layer disk. So, to keep the layer as clean and as small as possible, it is important to remember that everything you touch will become part of that layer. You should never open a web browser to download an application installer as this causes lots of temporary files and even your internet history to get written inside of the packaging machine. Instead, you should download the application installer or updates using your local desktop and then transfer them to a network share that can be accessed by the packaging machine. Be sure to extract any zipped or compressed installers before copying to the network share, as this will keep lots of temporary files and writes out of the layer as well.

