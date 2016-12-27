Citrix: 3 Ways Digital Transformation is Driving the Evolution of Government Networks

The move to Digital Government is impacting everything from how agencies build applications to how they build data centers. Networks themselves are undergoing their own transformation to be more agile and flexible in order to respond to this new digital paradigm.

Three key trends that are driving the development of next-generation Government networks:

Rapid increase of data

With the rapid increase of endpoints, consolidated infrastructure and adoption of Cloud, the amount of data flowing through your network is exploding at a rate never before imagined. Network architects and administrators have traditionally responded to this trend by procuring “larger” networking hardware based on future needs and “growing into” gear. This buying pattern is no longer working, as it creates a cycle of over-provisioned Hardware that quickly becomes out-grown (often in less than a few years), forcing agencies to buy even larger hardware at a much faster rate than budgeted or expected.

