Citrix: 3 Steps & 5 Minutes Can Stop a Top Security Risk in Your Organisation

The fact that human error is the biggest security risk to any organisation should not be news to anyone. However, the notion that a harmless, daily routine for most users is one of the top security risks organisations face today might come as a surprise.

Internet browsing — the most common break activity of the modern worker — is classified by many industry analysts as a leading way for attackers to do phishing and spread malware and ransomware to your organisation.

For security professionals, this is not news. They have standardised on the most secure browser, locked it down (as well as the end-point), implemented a rigorous patching schedule and the best antivirus solution. The ones a bit further ahead have smart, next-generation firewalls and web gateways. And nevertheless, the attacks succeed — why?

One could say that it is because all the solutions mentioned above are reactive and not proactive, and while that is partially true, that is not the root cause. The key problem in this case stems from the fact that web code is executed on the end user’s device utilizing weaknesses in the OS, the browser and the browser plug-ins. Only by virtualising the browser and isolating the browsing traffic can you protect the user and your network.

Many of our security-conscious customers have been doing exactly this for a long time by setting up an isolated XenApp or XenDesktop environment in an enclaved network serving the browser and other applications that could pose a threat to the internal network. Over the last few years, it became so common we even created two whitepapers on the subject which you can access .

While that is still a valid solution to the problem, perhaps you are looking for a quicker and easier solution?

