Citrix: 3 Pillars of DaaS Success – Webinar & FAQ

Q: What are the Citrix Cloud Connectors?

A Citrix Cloud Connector is a component that gets installed in a resource location (e.g. cloud region or on-premises site) and serves as a communication channel between Citrix Cloud and that specific location. Refer to Citrix documentation on Citrix Cloud Connector for additional details.

Q: Does Citrix DaaS work with Apple iCloud?

Citrix DaaS solutions can operate on any “infrastructure” cloud, including Amazon EC2, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Softlayer, or private clouds build on Apace CloudStack or OpenStack solutions. Apple iCloud is a consumer-focused cloud storage and computer service that serves different use cases.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.