Citrix: 3 New Ways XenApp & XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR Enhances Security

Now that the latest XenApp and XenDesktop LTSR builds have been out in the wild for a while, I’ve been getting a lot of questions about whether customers should upgrade their platform to the 7.15 LTSR release and what features are being used by their peers.

My answer? Yes, upgrade to LTSR.

That was too easy. The conversation often diverges into questions about new features and scalability numbers, and often the answer is: “It depends…” A favorite reply from consultants and architects alike. To help answer some of the common questions and get some tips, you can visit my colleague Sarah Steinhoff’s blog post, as there is a wealth of information available already.

What I’d like to focus on is how some of these feature sets can increase security while maintaining agility and flexibility of the environment. To frame the conversation, when I talk about 7.15 LTSR, I’m looking at the collective suite of features since the last LTSR (7.6). These tools may already be a part of your environment today – and if they’re not, I want to share a few ways you can you take advantage of them.

Read the entire article here, 3 New Ways XenApp & XenDesktop 7.15 LTSR Enhances Security

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.