Citrix: 3 Easy Steps to Citrix Identity Platform Email Verification

Do you ever have a hard time remembering the right username and password combination? With the Citrix Identity Platform, which is integrated into the Citrix Cloud management plane, you can securely use any of your citrix.com login credentials or any of your citrix.cloud.com login credentials to gain access to your Citrix Cloud services.

Please see the steps below to understand how to successfully verify your various login credentials. It is important to note that sometimes you will be asked to verify an account more than once following your initial verification. This is to ensure that your accounts remain secure and connected to the Citrix Identity Platform.

Citrix Identity Platform — Email Verification Process

Step 1: Go to https://citrix.cloud.com and simply type in your credentials. You can use any credentials you want (including your email address) and click sign in.

Step 2: Assuming this is your first time logging in, you will then see a message asking you to verify your account via an email.

It’s important to note that you are verifying that your login credentials belong to your email address, NOT your email address itself. This means that every time you use different login credentials for the first time you will need to repeat this process.

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.