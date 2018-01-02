Citrix 2018: The Year of Automation & Anti-innovation

2018 is the year of automation and anti-innovation. You might be thinking something along the lines of, “How can both of these things be true?”

Before the onset of the Industrial Revolution, many people made a living building products by hand. Fast forward to the dawn of machinery, and technology gradually replaced many of these manual jobs. There was a period of adjustment then people were either making and fixing machines or no longer making things themselves.

It’s just one example of a theme that occurs time and time again across each generation: automation. Each instance might look different, but the lesson is always the same. You either get on the side of automation or become eliminated by it.

It’s a tale as old as time, and it’s sweeping our industry right now.

Automate, Automate, Automate

Recently, I sat down with an IT team who were firing the kind of questions I was asked 10-15 years ago. When I flipped the conversation to ask them about their automation challenges, they said, “Another group is doing that.” I asked if that group was the software engineers and whether they were automating deployment. They nodded. Realization finally struck when I asked my next question:

