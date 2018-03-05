Citrix: 2018 is Shaping Up to Be a Year of Growth for Northern Europe Channel Partners

New Canalys research, commissioned by Citrix, shows that security and the cloud are earmarked as the top two drivers of growth this year

At Citrix, we annually survey our valued channel partners across Northern Europe (in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden) to gain as much insight as possible into their business projections, growth opportunities and priorities for the year ahead. This is carried out in partnership with technology market analyst firm Canalys and its Candefero community in preparation for our Partner Accelerator event series across the region.

I’m delighted to report that the findings of this year’s research are overwhelmingly optimistic and, above all, 91% of our channel partners say they are expecting to see a notable growth in revenue this year, compared to 2017. Almost one third (31%) are anticipating revenue growth of more than 20%, and 41% expect an increase of between 10% and 20%. The outlook for profit is just as promising with 87% forecasting growth this year, and of that 24% expecting to see an increase of more than 20% compared with 2017.

Read the entire article here, 2018 is Shaping Up to Be a Year of Growth for Northern Europe Channel Partners

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.