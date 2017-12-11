Home News Citrix: 11th December – The Day Brits Would Wrap Up Work for Christmas if IT Issues Didn’t Restrict Productivity!

Citrix: 11th December – The Day Brits Would Wrap Up Work for Christmas if IT Issues Didn't Restrict Productivity!

Citrix: 11th December – The Day Brits Would Wrap Up Work for Christmas if IT Issues Didn't Restrict Productivity!
Here’s some early holiday cheer — if Britain’s knowledge workers operated in an IT issue-free environment, they would reach the same yearly productivity level as the average office worker (battling IT challenges) by today, Monday, 11th December.

Commissioned by Citrix and carried out by Censuswide, our research quizzed over 1,000 full time office workers in companies with 250 or more employees across the UK. We wanted to pinpoint the biggest barriers to productivity at work, looking at the extent to which technology issues are impeding employee productivity in large UK businesses, as well as trying to understand the most common IT frustrations.

IT issues, it seems, are a significant obstacle to British business productivity, with nine out of ten (89 per cent) employees left waiting to get work done every day due to problems with technology.

Nationwide ‘Out of Office Day’ set for 11th December

Almost a quarter of office workers who responded to our survey (23 per cent) spend between 3-6 hours in total each week waiting to get work done due to an IT issue. On average, they are left waiting for 2.03 hours each week to get IT issues resolved, which means they wasted the equivalent of 12.8 working days over the course of 2017 (if you’d like a more detailed explanation of our methodology, see the end of post for more info on how we calculated this.)

Read the entire article here, 11th December: The Day Brits Would Wrap Up Work for Christmas if IT Issues Didn’t Restrict Productivity!

Via the fine folks at Citrix Systems, Inc.

          Close

          Share this video