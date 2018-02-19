Home Applications Cisco: Your Guide To The Multicloud World, Part 2

The multicloud era is here. There is no denying that businesses large and small are accelerating the pace of moving applications and data to not only private and public clouds, but multiple clouds. It’s a strategy that holds a lot of promise but is not an easy one to pull off, in either the move to the cloud or managing mission-critical digital assets once they’re in the cloud. At Cisco, we’re rapidly building out a portfolio of products and services designed to ease the transition to a multicloud environment and the managing of that environment once it’s in place.

We are running a series of three blogs laying out what is involved in creating a multicloud strategy and how Cisco can help. In the previous blog, we talked about the demands on CIOs and IT executives to embrace public clouds to help drive greater agility, efficiencies and cost reductions throughout their businesses and help their companies become more competitive. We also outlined the considerations that need to be addressed and choices made when developing an effective multicloud strategy.

However, as we mentioned, while the cloud can deliver improved agility, speed and cost efficiencies, operating in such a distributed environment comes with its share of obstacles that need to be overcome. In this blog, we’ll outline some of the key challenges organizations face when moving to a multicloud environment and steps to take to overcome those challenges.

Read the entire article here, Your Guide To The Multicloud World, Part 2

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

