Home Applications Cisco: Your Guide to The Multicloud World, Part 1

Cisco: Your Guide to The Multicloud World, Part 1

0
Cisco: Your Guide to The Multicloud World, Part 1
0

The world is going multicloud. Organizations seeking the efficiency, speed, scalability and reduced costs the cloud promises, are rapidly moving applications and data out of their on-premises environments and into the private and public clouds, and increasingly – for high availability and disaster recovery – to more than one cloud. According to an IDC survey from last year, 94 percent of respondents plan to use multiple clouds in the future and 87 percent are developing a hybrid cloud strategy.

Multicloud has become a cornerstone of what we do here at Cisco. It’s the direction that industry is going, and we are rapidly building out our capabilities to not only help customers map out their strategies for the cloud, but also to help them manage, monitor and secure their applications and data once they’re in these highly distributed Multicloud environments. Cisco Multicloud Solutions are based on the four pillars of our multicloud initiative – Cloud Advisory, Cloud Connect, Cloud Protect and Cloud Consume – and Cisco can help guide businesses from their initial planning stages and the migration and deployment to the cloud to managing and protecting their assets over the multiple clouds.

Over the series of three blogs, we will talk about this increasingly multicloud world and how customers can leverage Cisco technologies and services to make the transition easier and more productive. In this first blog, we’ll talk about the rise of the multicloud environment and what needs to be considered when moving to the cloud. The second one will address the challenges that the multicloud poses for customers and, in the last blog, the Cisco offerings available to customers.

Read the entire article here, Your Guide to The Multicloud World, Part 1

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Monitoring
News
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    Secure Boot, MDM essentials, encrypted keyboard traffic, and contextual awareness are on the roadmap Thin client vendor IGEL is enhancing the security capabilities of its products, both under its own steam and in collaboration with technology partners. Ovum sees these developments as important for the next wave of thin client computing, which will be software-based – particularly if the […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1516246633_maxresdefault.jpg

          January 2018 Patch Tuesday updates from ManageEngine

          ManageEngine Patch Tuesday Updates – This webinar will give you more insights on the patches that are released during this month. Details on critical updates, about patches from Microsoft, Mac, Linux and third-party vendors will be discussed during the presentation. You will also learn more business cases and real-time situations, and how ManageEngine helps you […]

          read more
          1515722853_hqdefault.jpg

          VMware vSAN Mythbusters – Future-Proofing your Investment with vSAN

          1516192945_maxresdefault.jpg

          ServiceDesk Plus offers the analytics and efficiency The Institutes needs

          1515793631_maxresdefault.jpg

          How Liquidware can help your business via ComputerWorld Group

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video