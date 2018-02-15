Cisco: Your Guide to The Multicloud World, Part 1

The world is going multicloud. Organizations seeking the efficiency, speed, scalability and reduced costs the cloud promises, are rapidly moving applications and data out of their on-premises environments and into the private and public clouds, and increasingly – for high availability and disaster recovery – to more than one cloud. According to an IDC survey from last year, 94 percent of respondents plan to use multiple clouds in the future and 87 percent are developing a hybrid cloud strategy.

Multicloud has become a cornerstone of what we do here at Cisco. It’s the direction that industry is going, and we are rapidly building out our capabilities to not only help customers map out their strategies for the cloud, but also to help them manage, monitor and secure their applications and data once they’re in these highly distributed Multicloud environments. Cisco Multicloud Solutions are based on the four pillars of our multicloud initiative – Cloud Advisory, Cloud Connect, Cloud Protect and Cloud Consume – and Cisco can help guide businesses from their initial planning stages and the migration and deployment to the cloud to managing and protecting their assets over the multiple clouds.

Over the series of three blogs, we will talk about this increasingly multicloud world and how customers can leverage Cisco technologies and services to make the transition easier and more productive. In this first blog, we’ll talk about the rise of the multicloud environment and what needs to be considered when moving to the cloud. The second one will address the challenges that the multicloud poses for customers and, in the last blog, the Cisco offerings available to customers.

