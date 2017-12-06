Cisco: You already own the most powerful security tool. Are you really using it? Really?

See and stop threats using your existing network.

If you live in the United States, there’s a 44% chance your most valuable personal data were recently compromised[1]. The silver lining, if there is one, is that this breach compelled many to start actively monitoring their credit report for signs of suspicious activity. It often takes a mega breach – such as that of a major credit reporting agency – to incite action. This is despite the fact that identity theft was already a $15 billion problem and the likelihood of being victimized was significant even before the new breach. One of the reasons identity theft can be so damaging is that most people don’t have the appropriate precautions in place, and by the time they realize they’ve been owned, it’s too late.

A similar dynamic exists with organizations. The likelihood of a network compromise has never been higher. It’s not a matter of “if” you’ll be breached, but rather “when”. And in the event of a breach, companies often have open networks, making it easier for threats to move laterally throughout the network. Or there’s simply no mechanism to see malicious activity after it breaks through the perimeter. This all means free reign for threats to reach and exploit your critical data, unimpeded. This is a key reason why the industry average time-to-detection and containment are 191 and 70 days, respectively. And these time-to-detection lag times make expensive breaches even costlier at an average of $3.62 million in 2017.[2]

Since the invention of the network, security has been a prime concern. Ironically, the recent trend is to manage networking and security separately, and call it network security. This approach has led to fragmented defense postures, which are challenging to implement and too easy for hackers to circumvent. The two shouldn’t be mutually exclusive.

