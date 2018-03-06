Cisco: Workload protection is a full cycle. Tetration uniquely delivers on it all.

There’s always an inherent challenge between providing a secure infrastructure for your applications and delivering agility. How do you manage a complex web – where apps are dynamic and distributed across your own data center and the cloud – and keep security at the front of your priorities?Increasingly, organizations are saying goodbye to perimeter-based security and focusing on protecting their application workloads wherever these are deployed. At Cisco, we’re leading the path with Tetration to offer full cycle workload protection for any vendor’s infrastructure in any data center and across any cloud – delivering on the promise of a Zero-Trust security model. Importantly, we deliver the value – while not intruding on the application – as a benevolent, watchful, and discrete guardian of policy.

How is Tetration’s approach to workload protection unique?

Enforcing policies – also known as segmentation or micro-segmentation – is just one of the steps to get to a Zero-Trust model. First, you need to know what policies you want to enforce. With Tetration, we observe thousands or tens of thousands of your applications and how they behave. We do this not only through the lens of their network communication, but also – and this is new! – through the lens of what they do locally in their operating systems: process activity, memory usage patterns, file accesses, privilege escalations, container level granularity, all of which are invisible through the network lens alone.

From that unparalleled level of visibility and high-resolution, we learn what your policies should be using data-driven algorithms.

